MP: Newborn girl in Morena found abandoned in bushes, rescued

Hearing the shrieks of the newborn, locals came to her rescue when they found a mongoose biting her leg brutally. 

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 06:41 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Faith in humanity was again in question in Datia after a newborn girl, wrapper in cloth was found abandoned in the bushes in Mata Basaiya village. Hearing the shrieks of the newborn, locals came to her rescue when they found mongoose biting her leg brutally. 

On receiving information, Mata Basiya Police immediately reached the spot and with the help of the Child Line team, rushed the newborn to the SNCU ward.The girl is undergoing treatment. The placenta of the newborn has also not been cut, specifying that the girl was born in the night itself, said the Mata Basiya police. 

Civil Surgeon, Dr Gupta, said that the girl weighs 2 kg and fell in the grip of hypothermia after being lying in the open during the winter season.

When contacted, child line member, Nitin Shivhare, said that on receiving the information of the abandoned newborn, the child line team's center coordinator Jaykumar Chandil, and member Rakesh Kumar admitted the girl to the SNCU ward.

article-image

