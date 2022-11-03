MP: Morena native man kept hostage in Oman, seeks help through video

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been allegedly kept hostage in Oman by a few miscreants who lured him to a high salary and took him there.The matter came to light when the victim's wife reached the police station to lodge a complaint and pleaded to bring his husband back. According to her statement given to the police, victim Sultan, on a video call, informed her that the brokers are demanding Rs 1 lakh from him. He also went to the Indian Embassy in Oman who did assure him of all the help but to no avail.

Sultan (34) of Bajrang Colony, Tussipura village of Morena was laboring in Orissa Gas Plant. Two brokers Rajendra alias Dilip of Orissa and Sameer of Kerala took him to Oman saying that he will be paid 8 times more than his salary here.On October 17, after reaching Oman, both brokers took Sultan to a garage in Muscat. They snatched his passport and visa and gave him to a local man, Salim Khan. Sultan’s wife Sima reached the police station on Tuesday and submitted a memo to the Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Bagri pleading to bring his husband back as he was the lone bread earner of his family.

We have received news of four other people from Bihar, Gujarat, Orissa, and West Bengal who are trapped. An investigation is on, added the SP.

