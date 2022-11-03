Morena: Civil surgeon issues advisory for anaemia prevention

Representative Photo |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Civil surgeon of district hospital Dr Vinod Gupta issued advisory for the early diagnosis and prevention of the anaemia on Wednesday.

Shedding light on the disease, Dr Gupta stated that the anaemia caused due to lack of blood in the body should be immediately diagnosed. A delay could lead to fatal consequences.

The disease hampers physical development and causes other major diseases too. He added that the condition worsens in case of pregnant women, who are at a risk of even losing their lives, if suffering from the disease. He advised to get blood levels checked regularly and seek treatment.

Dr Gupta highlighted measures to be taken in case of pregnant women suffering from anaemia. He said that pregnant women suffering from anaemia should consume meals on time, which must necessarily contain fruits, green vegetables, lentils and other nutritious edibles.

According to Dr Gupta, free-of-cost check-up for anaemia are available at all government health centres.

