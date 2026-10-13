MP NEET UG Counselling 2026: DME Disqualifies 308 Candidates From Mop-Up Round, Bars Them From Further State Counselling Over AIQ Admissions | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has disqualified 308 candidates in the mop-up round of the MP NEET UG 2026 counselling because their names appeared in the All India Quota (AIQ) admitted list.

This has been done to prevent double booking and seat blocking practices in the state quota, according to DME officials.

As per DME, all were given a fair chance in Round 1 and Round 2 counselling, but in mop-up round counselling, they have been barred from participating in the counselling process and all further state counselling rounds too.

The All India counselling is a separate, national-level process run by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Candidates who accept a seat through that process are considered 'admitted' and cannot simultaneously hold or pursue seats in state counselling. This rule prevents double booking and ensures fair distribution of seats.

Dr Rajendra Sharma, DME joint director, said 308 NEET UG candidates have been disqualified in the mop-up round to stop them from blocking UG seats of the state quota, as they were already allotted All India Quota.

They were given the liberty and chance to choose their medical college in the first and second rounds of counselling and ultimately a restriction has been imposed.

Saurav Patel of Indore, who has been allotted a seat in GMC, Bhopal, currently, said the DME initiative is praiseworthy as it will discourage the practice of blocking till the last moment in medical colleges.

Dr Kuldeep Gupta, Indian Medical Association (IMA) general secretary, MP chapter, said, DME decision will ensure fair chance to other students; otherwise, seats remain blocked till last moment. There must be a fair chance for all.