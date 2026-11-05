MP NEET PG Admissions 2026 Remain On Hold As High Court Refuses To Lift Stay Over 30% In-Service Quota Dispute, Next Hearing On November 17 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The principal bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur on Thursday continued its stay on NEET PG (medical) admissions after hearing the matter at length.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Alpesh Yeshvant Kogje and Justice Vivek Jain heard the plea of the director of medical education (DME), Bhopal, seeking vacation or modification of its earlier order concerning the 30% quota for in-service candidates.

Designated senior advocate Aditya Sanghi said, “DME filed its reply in the HC on Thursday, requesting that the stay be vacated.

However, the HC has continued its stay on ongoing NEET PG (medical) admissions in the state. It is a success for open-category PG students in Madhya Pradesh.”

The petition was filed challenging the merit list prepared by DME, by which the best seats in postgraduate MD/MS courses, even beyond the 30% reserved for in-service candidates, were being allotted to the in-service category, whereas more meritorious open-category students were denied the seats.

HC had directed that in-service category students be allotted only 30% of PG seats, not exceeding 30%, and that the merit list of open-category candidates cannot be intermingled with in-service category candidates. Notices were also issued to the state of MP and the Director of Medical Education.