MP NEET AYUSH Counselling 2026 Leaves 70% Seats Vacant After Round 2, Recognition Of 12 Ayurveda Colleges Suspended | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the end of the second round of Ayush Department NEET UG counselling, nearly 70% of seats are vacant in Madhya Pradesh. The third round counselling schedule has been issued. The third round will start on Wednesday.

As per Ayush colleges, suspension of recognition of Ayush colleges is one of the major reasons behind the poor response in the first two rounds of counselling. Just a couple of days ago, recognition of 12 Ayurved colleges was suspended in Madhya Pradesh.

However, some of them have approached the High Court against the decision of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM).

As per the schedule, registration will be from October 14 to October 16. Document verification will be from October 15 to October 17. Choice filling will be from Oct 28 to Oct 30.

Seat allocation will be on November 3. Temporary admission will be granted from November 4 to November 11.

Dr Rakesh Pandey, national spokesman of Ayush Doctors Association, said that about 70% of seats are vacant after the second round of counselling. But still there are more rounds of counselling, so we hope more students will show interest.

Directorate of AYUSH has issued the schedule of round-3 counselling. Colleges whose recognition has been suspended have approached the High Court against the NCISM decision.