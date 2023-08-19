Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Shahi Sawari of "Neemuch Ke Raja", Lord Kileshwar Mahadev would be taken out by the devotees from Agrasen Vatika to Kileshwar Mahadev Temple in Neemuch on August 21. Preparations have been in full swing for the past month for the royal procession, said organisers.

Arul Ashok Arora, a young social worker, has taken charge of the preparations. Thousands of devotees from all over the district would attend the royal ride, which would be welcomed by various social organizations.

Many programmes, such as attractive tableaux and Bhagoriya dance, would be the centre of attraction during the Shahi Sawari. The procession would pass through Jeju Building, Ghanta Ghar, Favvara Chowk, Kamal Chowk, Four Zero, Vijay Talkies and CRPF Road. This year's royal ride during the Sawan month would feature a variety of programmes. Organisers have urged devotees to participate in masses.

