MP: Nearly 3 Dozen Android Phones Recovered During Surprise Search At Ordnance Factory In Khamaria

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): During a surprise search at the Ordnance Factory, Khamaria in Jabalpur on Monday, the management and security department recovered about three dozen android mobile phones and a tablet from the officers. Apparently, due to security concerns, there is a ban on carrying mobile phones inside the factory.

Keeping in view the sensitivity and security of the Ordnance Factory, a ban was imposed by the General Manager on carrying mobile phones inside the factory about four months ago. Some officers, however, were also given permission by the GM to carry phones for some valid reasons. But even those officers can take only keypad mobile phones.

The surprise search conducted on Monday created a stir in various sections of the factory as every officer was searched thoroughly.

OFK Officers Searched For The First Time

According to sources, surprise searches are a regular inside the factory, but for the first time in history, officers were also searched

Saju Jan, the security officer of the factory, has also confirmed the seizure of a large number of android phones.

Senior Officers Caught In Violation Of Rules

According to local reports, during the action, senior officers were caught in violation of the rules. Android mobiles were recovered from Group-A Officers, Group B Gazetted Officers, Allied Officers, Establishment Department Officers and Personnel Managers. A tab was also recovered from an officer.

In such cases, usually the overtime of the concerned officer-employee is stopped and a show-cause notice is issued to them and their reply is also summoned. Similar action may be taken in this case as well.