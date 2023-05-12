 MP: NCC cadets receive training in disaster management at camp
The training was imparted at the ten-day annual NCC camp being held on the premises of Springdales School at Tapobhoomi.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 11:59 PM IST
Representative Image

Narmadapuram(Madhya Pradesh): Platoon commander of State Disaster Response Shviraj (SRD) and the Jawans of the force imparted training in disaster management to the cadets of the 13th NCC battalion of Madhya Pradesh. The training was imparted at the ten-day annual NCC camp being held on the premises of Springdales School at Tapobhoomi. Each cadet was informed about various disasters, like incidents of fire, earthquake and flood. The cadets were also told about how to rescue those people and treat the injured.

They also visited the hillocks of archaeological importance and removed the plastic bottles, polythene bags and empty food packets left by tourists. The cadets urged tourists not to throw dirt around the tourist spot.  

Madhya Pradesh: Officials check blood bank records, find irregularities in Narmadapuram
