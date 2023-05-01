MP: Nath to appoint block-level secretaries to strengthen Congress' reach ahead of assembly election

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To boost the grassroots of the Congress party for the upcoming state assembly elections, former chief minister Kamal Nath will soon appoint block, Mandlam and sector-level organisational secretaries. In this regard, Nath held the meeting of the district organisational secretaries, here at PCC, on Monday.

The state party organisational in-charge Rajiv Singh informed that the district organisational secretaries were instructed to bring the updated information and report related to the work done in the field of Mandlam, sector, BLA and voter list upgradation and other organisational responsibilities given to them. The secretaries presented their report to the PCC chief Nath in the meeting.

Nath asked them to recommend the names of the block level, Mandlam, sector level organisational secretaries and prepare them for the upcoming state assembly elections.

He also warned that he himself will take the feedback of these appointed organisational secretaries and if it is found that the office bearer is inactive, the proposer will be charged with strict action.