MP: Narmadapuram Collector Suspends 5 Employees For Remaining Absent In Poll Training

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and District Election Officer Sonia Meena has suspended five employees with immediate effect for remaining absent from election training without giving valid reasons. In the same context, the collector has issued an order for termination of service of one employee for negligence of duty, indifference and indiscipline. This order will be effective immediately.

According to the information, Shiv Shankar Kalosiya, Vijay Shah, Arvindra Thakur, Swadesh Pradhan and Deepesh Sharma have been suspended with immediate effect for remaining absent from training. The Collector has also issued an order for the immediate termination of the service of Assistant Grade-3 Vishal Baskel of Narmadapuram District Office for negligence in work and showing indiscipline.

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Sonia Meena conducted an inspection of Government Industrial Training Institute, Narmadapuram in Hoshangabad parliamentary constituency. The inspection was conducted for the arrangements being made for the return of materials after the polling and necessary instructions were given to concerned officials to carry out the required tasks.

The Collector also went to Tawa Bhawan to keep the EVMs that were damaged during the mock poll on Election Day, the Category C strong room to keep the EVMs that were damaged during the commissioning, and the Category D strong room to keep the unusable EVMs. She inspected the strong room made to keep the EVMs used for training and awareness and gave the necessary instructions.

During inspection, SP Gurukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat Sojan Singh Rawat, Additional Collector DK Singh, EVM Nodal Officer KS. Mirdha, Election Supervisor Kailash Dubey, National Level Master Trainer Pankaj Dubey, SDO of PWD Rajiv Pathak, and SDO of Electrical and Mechanical Raman Singh were present.