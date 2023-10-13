MP: Narmadapuram Collector, SP Chairmeeting With Officials In Sohagpur, Pipariya

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector of Narmadapuram, Neeraj Kumar Singh and Superintendent of police (SP) of the district, Dr Gurkaran Singh, reached the Pipariya and Sohagpur towns on Thursday, and chaired a meeting with the sector officers, as well as the sector police officers. They discussed preparations ahead of the assembly elections.

The administrative duo first reached Sohagpur and chaired a meeting there. In the meeting, Collector Singh emphasized that the officials must fulfil all the duties related to the elections and said that no laxity shall be tolerated. He then said that the officials must also crack down on criminals and the people involved in nefarious activities. He stressed the smooth functioning of electronic voting machine (EVM) and said that all the officers must be flexible with its operation.

SP Singh also issued strict directives to all the officials to keep patrolling all the voting centres and ensure upkeep of law and order there. He advised to impose Section 122 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on people indulging in criminal activities. He said that in the next review meeting, officers exercising laxity will be identified and strict action will be taken against them.

