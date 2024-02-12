MP: Narmadapuram Collector Chairs Time-Limit Meeting With Officials, Issues Instructions |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Narmadapuram collector Sonia Meena chaired a time-limit meeting with the officials in the town on Monday, and issued important instructions to them, sources said.

In the meeting, Collector Meena also reviewed the progress scaled by all the departments. As the meeting commenced, she said that several public representatives brought to her notice a number of issues of public concern, which must be redressed with immediate effect. After reviewing the progress of all the departments, she said that the complaints pending in several departments since long must be redressed as soon as possible.

Further in the meeting, she directed to set the construction works of all the bridges in the town in motion, and then took stock of the sale of meat, as well as fish in the open. She instructed the officials to crack down on the open sale of meat and fish, and also curb the use of loudspeakers across the town. She then directed to curb the sale of illicit liquor, and crack down on intoxication across the entire district.

Towards the end of the meeting, she issued instructions to ensure all arrangements to celebrate the Narmada Jayanti with fervour. The officials of the Public Works Department (PwD) were instructed to ensure the upkeep of all the ghats, as well as the roads of the district.