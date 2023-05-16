MP: Murli Road to remain closed because of repair work

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The condition of the road beneath the Murali railway under-bridge is worsening with each passing day. In the road, there are many ditches into which the bikers and pedestrians fall daily. Since there is no outlet of water, sludge accumulates on the road. So, when the vehicles pass through the road, they splash dirty water on bikers and pedestrians. Residents of the area and various social organizations put up the issue before the railway authorities. Now, they have decided to start the repairing work from Wednesday. The road will be closed to traffic for nearly 26 days.

Under bridges have been built at Mandi, Murli and Pachana. Water accumulates on the roads beneath these under bridges during the rainy season. There are big ditches on the road below the under bridge and iron bars used in the construction of the road have come out leading to accidents. Since the under bridge road will remain closed from both sides, there will be major problems for commuters. Closure of the road will have an impact on the traffic system in the city.

Farmers are coming to the procurement centres with their produce. Similarly, a large number of vegetable sellers go to market through Murli under-bridge road. Although the railway authorities have decided to start the repairing work from Wednesday, they have not done anything to provide an alternative route. According to senior section engineer of railway of Ratlam division Prakash Deshmukh, the repairing work of the road below the under bridge is beginning from Wednesday.