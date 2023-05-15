 Madhya Pradesh: Pachauri takes state govt to task for reneging on its promises in Sehore
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 08:19 PM IST
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Former Union minister and Congress leader Suresh Pachauri held a meeting with Mandalam and sector in-charges of the party.

Party’s state in-charge JP Agarwal was also present at the meeting.  Both Pachori and Agarwal held a press conference and took the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government to task.

Pachauri said the government had reneged on the promises it made to the people of the state.

All sections of people in the society are fed up with unemployment and price rise, he said.

Madhya Pradesh is far behind other states in terms of education, health and in providing job opportunities.

Incidents of crime against women are very high in MP, Pachauri said.

People in the BJP-ruled state are unhappy, since the government did not work, he said.

