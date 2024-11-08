MP: Municipality Worker Loses Memory After Road Accident

Representative Image |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A high-speed tractor caused a multi-vehicle collision near Panna Naka in the Civil Line police station area of Chhatarpur on Friday afternoon. The tractor crashed into three vehicles, including a municipal garbage truck. The driver of the garbage truck sustained head injuries and was rushed to the district hospital.

Reportedly, the worker has lost his memory due to the head trauma. The police have since impounded the tractor and begun investigating the incident. According to the police, Jeevan (32),a resident of Toriya Mohalla, works in the sanitation department of Chhatarpur Municipality, operating a garbage vehicle.

On Friday around 12 pm, he was driving the municipal vehicle near Panna Naka when a tractor, without a number plate, collided with it from behind. The out-of-control tractor then hit another car driven by Veer Singh Thakur and a motorcycle. Jeevan suffered serious head injuries and was immediately taken to the district hospital.

Police seized tractor

Dr Surendra Sharma attempted to communicate with him, but due to the injury, Jeevan was unable to hear, speak, or recognise anyone. The Civil Lines police have seized the tractor at the scene, although the driver fled and remains at large.