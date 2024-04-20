MP: Monster Truck Owner Brutally Beats Driver With Rod For Resigning From Services; Horrific Video

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A heart-wrenching video has surfaced on social media, showing a transport businessman brutally thrashing a truck driver with rods. The owner hurled shoes and kicked at the driver, reportedly because he wanted to leave the job.

The victim was severely injured.

The viral video is said to be from Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district.

The 57-second clip was posted by a journalist, Ranjeet Kumar Yadav, on social media platform X on Saturday.

'Bhaiya Mat Maro...'

According to information, a truck driver went to his owner's house in a village in Singrauli district, seeking relief from the services. However, the truck owner got furious and started hurling abuse at him.

The clip further shows the accused taking off his shoe and beating him. As the victim driver pleaded for mercy, the accused picked up a rod and thrashed him aggressively. Even as the victim joined his hands, crying to spare him, saying 'bhaiya mat maro,' (brother, don't hit me, please), the accused businessman hurled kicks on his chest cruelly till he fell unconscious. The monster truck owner did not stop here. He dragged the unconscious victim by his collar and forced him to sit on the sofa.

The driver sustained severe injuries during the physical assault.