MP: Monsoon-Related Restrictions Imposed At Jabalpur's Bhedaghat, Tourists Disappointed

MP: Bhedaghat Faces Monsoon-Related Restrictions, Disappointing Tourists |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As the monsoon season begins, the popular tourist destination of Bhedaghat in Jabalpur is once again bustling with activity. However, due to the rains, several facilities at Bhedaghat have been closed.

In the interest of tourist safety, the world-renowned attractions of Jabalpur - Bhedaghat, Dhuandhar, boating, and the ropeway will remain closed until October 15, causing disappointment among visitors from other states.

Tourists visiting the famous site expressed their dismay over the boating closure, but they still found solace in the natural beauty of the area. Many have been singing amidst the flowing waters to lift their spirits despite the restrictions.

The rising water level of the Narmada River during the monsoon season has necessitated the suspension of boating activities, and the ropeway has also been shut down due to the rainy weather.

Vikram Singh Jharia, CEO of Bhedaghat Nagar Panchayat, stated that despite annual efforts, tourists often fall victim to accidents due to negligence. Therefore, this year, the administration has launched the "Roko-Toko" campaign to prevent tourists from approaching the fast-flowing waters.

Home Guard soldiers, divers, and signboards will be employed to keep tourists away from dangerous areas to avoid any mishaps. Additionally, several teams from the Nagar Panchayat have been formed to enforce these safety measures and keep tourists from getting too close to the water.