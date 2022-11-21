MP: Misrod police nabs gang of four preparing for dacoity

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Misrod police have arrested four members of a gang preparing for dacoity, in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, said the police here on Monday. One of the main accused of the gang fled from the spot.

Police station in-charge Rasbihari Sharma told media that the police got a tipoff that five members of a gang are hiding near the railway line. The police laid siege to the area and arrested the four accused along with the weapons.

They were planning to execute a big crime in the city, but before that the police had arrested them.

The arrested have been identified as Nihal Singh Devkar, Bhaggu Dabar, Paras and Santosh Bhanwar, while the main accused Killu Alawa managed to flee the scene.

In primary investigation the police have come to know that all five are residents of district Dhar and they had conducted more than two dozens of crimes in different parts of the district.

The police have registered a case under sections 399,402,of IPC and 25 /27 of arms act. One 12-bore gun, two live cartridges, axe, lathi, torch and other items have also been seized from the accused.