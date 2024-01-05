MP: Misbehaviour With Public Unacceptable, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a clear warning to bureaucrats, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said misbehaviour with people would not be tolerated.

“It will not be tolerated at any cost no matter how senior an official is. The government is for people, specially the poor,” Yadav added while addressing a thanks giving (abhar yatra) function in Rewa on Friday.

His statement comes on the heels of derogatory remark made by Shajapur district collector Kishor Kanyal against a truck driver during a meeting recently. Kanya was removed from the post

Talking about the unprecedented mandate received by BJP during the recently held Assembly election, he said every sector would be developed as it was government’s responsibility. He and Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla will not leave any stone unturned for development, he said.

No compromise with Sanatan culture

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said there would be no compromise with Sanatan culture. “We will move ahead holding Sanatan culture,” he added.

Stating that India moved ahead with traditions established by forefathers though empires of Greece, Egypt, Rome fell, he said BJP would never bother about those who do politics over Ram temple.

“Apex court paved way for Ram temple construction and even Muslims gave consent. But some Congress leaders get stomach ache as they hear about Ram temple construction,” he added.