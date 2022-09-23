MP: Minor rape victim gives birth to a child in Jabalpur 

Representative Photo |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident has come to fore in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh where a minor rape victim has given birth to a child.

According to reports, the minor girl is a student of class 9th and she was violated around nine months ago. The incident occurred under the limits of Khitola police station.

The matter came to light when the girl suffered stomach pain and was admitted to civil hospital Sihora. The girl gave birth to a child and the health condition of both the girl and the child was said to be stable.

Following the incident, the doctor of the hospital informed the police about the matter. Acting on the information, the police rushed to the hospital. Because of infamy, the parents were not ready to lodge the complaint. After the counselling, they were convinced to lodge the complaint.

Sihora Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Bhavna Maravi said that considering the seriousness of the matter, the police counselled the family members with the help of a female doctor. After which the family agreed to file a complaint. The police registered a case under POCSO act and arrested the accused.

Read Also Jabalpur: WRD auditor held accepting Rs 15K for releasing Rs 12L security deposit