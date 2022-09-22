Jabalpur: WRD auditor held accepting Rs 15K for releasing Rs 12L security deposit

Sandeep Maske |

Bhopal / Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing has caught an auditor posted in the water resources department, Jabalpur, for accepting monetary gratification from a contractor, said officials on Thursday.

The auditor was caught red-handed taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the contractor.

Superintendent of police Devendra Singh Rajput told media that contractor Narendra Singh Parihar had approached EOW with a complaint against the auditor Sandeep Maske. Singh had alleged that the auditor Maske was demanding the bribe of Rs 15,000 to release his security deposit of Rs 12 lakh.

The SP said that a team led by AV Singh nabbed the auditor at his office when he was taking the amount from the contractor. The team also conducted searches at his office and seized important documents.

Read Also Jabalpur: Road accidents rise due to stray cattle in district