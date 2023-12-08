MP: Ministry Formation To Be Tough Task Because Of Veterans

Representational Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Formation of ministry will be a challenging task for the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Whosoever becomes the chief minister will have a problem in choosing candidates, because there are many senior leaders who have won the election, so the new CM will be lost in a sea of abundance.

The BJP leadership made a strategy to field senior leaders of the party in the state election.

Former legislators were fielded by denying tickets to many in-office MLAs.

Most of the BJP legislators are so senior that it will be difficult for the party to select ministers.

Former Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Patel, former MPs Rakesh Singh, Riti Pathak and Rao Uday Pratap Singh and BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya have won the election.

Most of them will be included in the cabinet.

Nineteen members of the Shivraj cabinet have won the election, and all of them are contending for ministerial berths.

Likewise 15 BJP leaders, who were former ministers, have also won the election.

There are 84 legislators who have won election more than once. All of them are seeking cabinet berths. Many of these legislators met the senior leaders of the party organisation and sought cabinet berths.

These legislators are waiting for the oath-taking ceremony. Once the event is over, they will start lobbying for cabinet berths.

Nevertheless, only 34 ministers can be accommodated in the cabinet. So 34 ministers will be chosen from 123 senior legislators.

According to sources, several present and former ministers may not be included in the cabinet because of a large number of senior legislators.