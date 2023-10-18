MP: Mining Firm Occupies Pond In Acquired Land In Anuppur, Puts Up Barriers Around It

Representative Image

Kotma (Anuppur): A private mining company has acquired land in Baskhala in the Kotma area of Anuppur district.

The company also wants to acquire nearly 13 hectares near Nigwani road for taking out coal.

But the company has also occupied a pond that comes within the periphery of the land that the company is planning to take over, putting up barriers around the water body.

There was an agitation against the company after it had put up barriers around the pond. Because of the agitation led by the local legislator the barriers were removed, but the firm has again occupied the pond. Nevertheless, the legislator kept mum on the issue.

The pond occupied by the company lies in the midst of hillocks, and the pond water quenches the thirst of the cattle of villagers who live nearby areas.

Locals appealed to the district administration to act against the company, so that it might remove barriers from the pond.

Elephants enter Tanki village in Anuppur district

A herd of elephants entered Tanki village in Kotma forest circle of Anuppur district late Monday night, official sources said on Tuesday.

They have come from Marwahi forest in neighbouring Chhattisgarh state, officials said.

The elephants ate the paddy and stayed in Saristal forest circle located in the eastern part of Tanki village.

The officials of the forest department appealed to the residents of Tanki village to remain alert.

