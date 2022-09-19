MP: Mid-day meal missing in schools; CM asks Panna to send detailed inquiry report

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a recent missive by Minister for Mineral Resources Brajindra Pratap Singh to School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar in which he had said that mid-day meal was not served in more than 100 schools in Panna district in last six months, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan obtained information from Panna Collector regarding the complaint.

Chouhan on Monday said that other districts should also make proper arrangements for distribution of mid-day meals. The complaints received should be resolved immediately. He was interacting with Superintendents of Police and officers of Panna, Jhabua, Rewa districts through video conference on Monday.

Collector Panna informed that mid-day meal was served regularly in 1800 schools in the district. There was a brief interruption in some centres due to mapping errors and technical issues, which have been rectified.

The chief minister received information from Collector Panna, Principal Secretary Panchayat and Rural Development Umakant Umrao and Principal Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Faiz Ahmed Kidwai as well. He directed Collector Panna to send a detailed inquiry report.

He, while describing the criminal incident in Rewa on September 16 as heinous and inhuman, ordered stringent action against the guilty.

He said that the culprits involved in this incident should be harmed financially. Rewa Superintendent of Police was asked to set an example by taking strictest action. The Superintendent of Police said that 5 youths guilty of the incident had been arrested.