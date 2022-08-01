Madhya Pradesh: Unable to afford hearse, men forced to carry mother's body on bike

No availability of a hearse van, sons bought a wooden slab for ₹ 100, tied their mother's body to it, and rode it for 80 km to their village. | Twitter.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Another shocking incident of medical negligence has surfaced in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol where a man was forced to carry the corpse of his mother on a motorbike, reason, unavailability of a hearse van.

In contrast, the man also accused the district hospital's nurses of negligent treatment and the death of their mother.

The man, who came to the Shahdol Medical College from the Anuppur district for the treatment of his mother was forced to tie his dead mother's body to a motorcycle and rode it for 80 km after the hospital administration denied of providing the hearse van.

The Incident:

Jaimantri Yadav of Godaru village of Anuppur was admitted to the district hospital after complaining of chest pain. She was referred to Shahdol Medical College where she died during treatment.

Sundar Yadav, son of the deceased, claimed that their mother died due to a lack of proper treatment and blamed the medical hospital management for his mother's death.

"They didn't even provide us the hearse van and asked us to hire a private vehicle. We could not afford private vehicles that demanded ₹ 5,000 for the trip so we bought a wooden plank, tied our mother's body to it and carried it way back home," said Sundar.