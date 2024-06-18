MP: Member of Parliament Appeals To People To Plant Saplings, Save Each Drop Of Water

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament from Satna Ganesh Singh has appealed to people to save each drop of water. He made the statement at an event under Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan in Sahi jaUbari village, Unchehara development block, on Sunday.

The Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan launched on June 5 on the World Environment day ended on Sunday. Chairman of district Panchayat Ramkhelawan Kol, Janpad chairperson Anju Singh and other members of the Panchayat were present on the occasion. Water bodies and natural resources should be preserved, Singh said, adding that there is a lack of awareness among people about the necessity of protecting the environment.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan to make a better future, Singh said. Singh said it was a movement to restore the dying water bodies. The campaign belongs to every citizen, he said, adding that the farmers are getting water for irrigation from various projects. The campaign will help improve the ground water level, he said. Singh administered oath to everyone present on the occasion to preserve water.

He also urged the people to plan at least five saplings to protect the environment. Meanwhile, the district administration with the help of the public took out 2,000 cubic feet mud from the Tamas river in Ubari.

Now, the water of the river reached all the Ghats where several cultural events were also held on the occasion. Chief executive officer of the district Panchayat Sanjana Jain said that as part of the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan ponds were dug up in the farmlands of three farmers and several wells were repaired and restored. As many as 2,798 water bodies were restored under the campaign in Maihar district.