MP: Meet Jyotiraditya Scindia's Jabra Fan Who Hasn't Worn Shirt, Slippers For 4 Years, Has His Tattoo Engraved On Chest

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has a huge fan following in his home turf Gwalior district. One of his supporters and fans is making headlines these days for attending all of his programs shirtless, without slippers and with a tattoo of the ‘Maharaaj’ right on his chest.

The man, identified as Rupesh Awasthi, a resident of the district, told media that he had taken a pledge in 2019 that if Jyotiraditya Scindia wins in Lok Sabha elections then, he will stop wearing shirt and slippers.

Though Scindia lost the election, this did not waver Rupesh’s love and admiration for him. Rupesh stopped wearing slippers and shirts after the 2019 general elections and has once again reiterated his resolve for 2024 elections.

Rupesh stopped wearing slippers 4 years ago

The young man is such a big fan of Scindia that he has got Jyotiraditya's picture engraved on his chest. He said that this way, Scindia always remains close to his heart.

Rupesh said that he always visits all the programs of the union minister. “When our leader Scindia wins the upcoming Lok Sabha election, only then I will wear my shirt and slippers.” he said.

“People ask me questions after seeing me without a shirt and slippers. But I don't feel bad because Jyotiraditya Scindia ji is everything to me. After he becomes an MP in the upcoming elections, I will start wearing shirts and slippers, but till then my resolution will remain firm,” he added.

