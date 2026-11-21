MP Medical Teachers Announce Statewide Stir From December 14 Over 12 Pending Demands; Vidhan Sabha March In Bhopal On December 8 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Progressive Medical Teachers’ Association (PMTA) has announced a statewide agitation on December 14 to press for their demands. Before that, the association will take out a march to Vidhan Sabha on December 8. This decision follows the failure to address 12-point charter of demands.

As per medical teachers, reasons for the agitation include the fact that despite instructions of the deputy chief minister on February 4, 2025, to establish a time-bound resolution schedule, no concrete action has been taken at the departmental level, even after nearly one year and nine months.

Similarly, despite directives issued during meetings held on March 7, 2025 and on January 9, 2026, of a high-level committee, the relevant files have remained pending at commissioner's office/directorate level for over a year.

Key demands include non-implementation of Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) scheme and its associated pay scales in the state, failure to include associate professors and professors under DACP scheme to date, implementation of time-bound promotions for all medical faculty members under DACP scheme, failure to rectify Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) issue, despite its approval by the Cabinet, lack of service protection for all medical faculty members working in Madhya Pradesh and non-settlement of gratuity payments to date, despite the existence of relevant rules.

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