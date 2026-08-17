MP MBBS Fees 2026: Private College Fee Hiked 10% To ₹18.08 Lakh, Govt Fee Unchanged | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has increased fee for MBBS course in private medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh.

MBBS fees in private medical colleges across Madhya Pradesh have risen by up to 10 per cent, while fees in government colleges remain unchanged. Fees for private BDS courses and NRI quota seats have also increased.

As per DME fee details, during the NEET UG 2026-27 counselling process in Madhya Pradesh, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has released the new fee structure for medical and dental colleges.

While fees at government medical colleges remain unaltered, the cost of pursuing MBBS at private colleges has gone up by approximately 10 per cent compared to last year.

Additionally, fees for private BDS courses have seen an increase of around 8 per cent.

The annual MBBS fee across the state's 20 government medical colleges is set at Rs 1.14 lakh; this amount includes tuition and security fees. The tuition fee is Rs 1 lakh and Rs 14,000 is caution money.

Among private medical colleges, the annual MBBS fee has risen from Rs 16.50 lakh to Rs 18.08 lakh, meaning students will now have to pay an additional Rs 1.5 lakh. Rs 25,000 is caution money. Last year it was up to Rs 15.23 lakh.

MBBS admission under the NRI quota has increased further. This year, fees for the NRI quota across various private colleges have ranged from Rs 33.9 lakh to Rs 53.5 lakh; last year, the range was approximately Rs 49 lakh.