MP: Massive fire breaks out at Jabalpur's Devtal hill on Tuesday night, flames still on

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a hill adjacent to Devtal hill in Jabalpur on Tuesday late evening. The fire soon spread in a radius of of about 1 km. Locals rushed to the spot and a fire brigade was called.

The flames gripped the entire hill and could be brought under control around 4 am on Wednesday. However, the officials said the fire was not completely extinguished till Wednesday noon.

On Tuesday around 7pm, the fire department of the Municipal Corporation received information that fire broke out hill above the Chauhani cremation ground, about 200 metres away from the Gadha police station. However it was brought under control with minimal efforts.

Later, at around 9:30, the fire department received an update that a massive fire broke out at the same place again and gripped the entire hill, spreading over 1 kilometer.

The fire extinguishing staff said that there was no way to reach the hill as large rocks blocked their path. They tried to douse the flames by throwing water from a distance, but to no avail.

Officials said that the employees who were doing the work of extinguishing the fire have been brought down by ladder. The fire was brought under control around 4 am, but the fire is still not completely extinguished at the moment.