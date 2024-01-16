MP: Man Rapes 7-Year-Old In Chhatarpur & Flees; Cops Nab Him Within 6 Hours

Chattarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly raped a seven-year-old girl and threw her on the fields in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Monday evening. Police swung into action and nabbed the accused within six hours of the incident.

On the night of January 15, soon after receiving information from Satai police station, a police team rushed the victim to the district hospital.

Police registered the case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act in Satai police station and started searching for the accused. Based on the statements of the victim and her family members, Superintendent of Police Chhatarpur DIG Amit Sanghi sent police teams to different points to arrest the accused.

Under the direction and guidance of senior police officers, the police team led by SDOP Bijawar Shashank Jain raided the places and possible stay places related to the accused.

In the night itself, information was received from the active informer system that the accused is in the village itself under the Satai police station area. Police station in-charge Satai Inspector Parasram Dabar and the police team soon reached the spot and arrested the accused and took him into custody.

On technical and scientific interrogation by the police officers, the accused admitted to committing rape. The accused, aged 45 years, is a resident of Jhansi district, Uttar Pradesh, and was living with his relatives under Satai police station area. The investigation proceedings are ongoing.