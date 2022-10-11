MP: Man opens fire when asked for toll in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man opened fire when he was asked to pay the toll tax at Baretha toll plaza at Bhind-Gwalior border. The whole incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the toll plaza.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday. The CCTV video of the incident went viral on social media. According to the viral video, two cars arrived at the toll plaza, one was a black Tata Safari and the other was a Nissan car.

The Tata Safari reached first at the toll booth and when the toll worker asked to pay the tax, the car driver abused him and asked to let him go without paying tax on the name of some Virendra Tomar. The toll worker refused to acknowledge Virendra Tomar which made him angry. The man had a dispute and removed the barrier. He took out the car and parked it ahead.

In the meantime, the Nissan car came at the toll. The young man also got it passed without paying the toll. On protesting the toll employees, he took out the rifle from his car and started firing. The employee narrowly escaped being shot in the incident.

On Tuesday morning, the employees reached Maharajpura police station and lodged a complaint against the act. The police registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.