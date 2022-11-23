MP: Man on cloud nine after being blessed with girl child, celebrates by feeding free 'golgappe' at his stall in Chhindwara

FP Photo

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A father's happiness knows no boundaries when it comes to his daughter. Satish Chandravanshi of Chhindwara, who runs a golgappa shop, fed free golgappe to 5000 people in the town on his daughter's birth. Satish and his family were blessed with a baby girl on Tuesday and he celebrated his happiness in a unique way.

Satish Chandravanshi runs a shop named Atharva Chaat and Gupchup Centre in Chhindwara. His happiness knew no bounds when he received the news on the birth of his daughter after which he decided to feed free golgappa to the people of the town.

On Wednesday afternoon he started feeding golgappe to the people and continued it till night. The people whom Satish fed his golgappe were very impresses and praised his initiative. People said Satish is as an example to those for whom daughters are a burden.