MP: Man Locks Elderly Mother Inside Room Of House In Nishatpura To Head Outstation, Woman Dies | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A startling incident has been reported from the Nishatpura area of the city on Saturday, where an elderly woman was discovered dead inside her house. The police said that the woman had been locked inside the house by one of her sons three days ago, who headed outstation with his wife and kids.

When a foul smell emanated from the house on Saturday, the residents of the colony informed the police, who broke the door open to find the woman dead.

Nishatpura police station TI Rupesh Dubey told Free Press that the incident took place in the Goya colony of the area. He added that the woman who was found dead has been identified as Lalita Dubey (80). Her husband, who is now no more, had been posted as a head constable in the city earlier.

As per police, Dubey had three sons, of whom one had died a year ago, while another one used to reside in Indore. She used to live with her third son, Arun Dubey in Bhopal. The residents of the colony told the police that Arun is mentally unstable.

The police are suspecting that Arun may have locked Lalita inside the house, and then headed outstation along with his wife and kids. The police said they have launched a hunt for Arun and his family.