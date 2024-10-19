 MP: Man Locks Elderly Mother Inside Room Of House In Nishatpura To Head Outstation, Woman Dies
When a foul smell emanated from the house on Saturday, the residents of the colony informed the police, who broke the door open to find the woman dead.

Saturday, October 19, 2024
MP: Man Locks Elderly Mother Inside Room Of House In Nishatpura To Head Outstation, Woman Dies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A startling incident has been reported from the Nishatpura area of the city on Saturday, where an elderly woman was discovered dead inside her house. The police said that the woman had been locked inside the house by one of her sons three days ago, who headed outstation with his wife and kids.

Nishatpura police station TI Rupesh Dubey told Free Press that the incident took place in the Goya colony of the area. He added that the woman who was found dead has been identified as Lalita Dubey (80). Her husband, who is now no more, had been posted as a head constable in the city earlier.

The police are suspecting that Arun may have locked Lalita inside the house, and then headed outstation along with his wife and kids. The police said they have launched a hunt for Arun and his family.

