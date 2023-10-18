 MP: Man Dupes Jewellers Of Ornaments Worth ₹15 Crore In Chhatarpur
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 12:37 AM IST
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man has deceived 18 jewellers in Chhatarpur city of gold and silver ornaments more than Rs 15 crore.

The jewellers lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station, and a case was registered against the cheat Nitin Soni following instructions of SP Amit Sanghi.

Complainant Vijay Soni said Nitin was also a jeweller and won the confidence of all the jewellers in the market.

Since he was running a business centre, Hallmark Centre, everyone depended on him, Vijay Soni said.

Nitin went missing on September 21. He was keeping the money and ornaments of many jewellers.

According to Vijay, all the jewellers searched for Nitin, but when they failed to do so, they inform the SP.

According to Sanghi, the jewellers of Chhatarpur complained about the man separately.

Primary facie it seems it is a case of cheating, and the police registered a case under section 420 of IPC, and he will soon be brought to book, the SP said.

