MP: Man, daughter electrocuted after wire from electric pole falls on them in Balaghat

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old man and his minor daughter died of electrocution after a live wire broke from an electric pole and fell on them in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon in Waraseoni town, some 15 km from the district headquarters.

A wire from an electric pole broke following a spark and fell on Raju Tekam and his six-year-old daughter while they were sitting in the courtyard of their house, Waraseoni police station in-charge Kailash Solanki said.

The bodies were handed over to the family after postmortem, he said.

Meanwhile, some family members of the deceased said they had earlier complained to the electricity department about spark from the pole.

When contacted, MP East Zone Power Distribution Company's junior engineer Rahul Toorkar said the problem was resolved after receiving the complaint.

But, a fault occurred in the insulator due to the movement of squirrels on the electric pole following which the wire broke and fell, resulting in the incident on Monday, he said.

A financial assistance of Rs four lakh will be given to the family of the deceased as per the government provision, he added.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:08 AM IST