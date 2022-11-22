MP: Major makeover for Mahila Thana to make it victim, child-friendly

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahila Thana (Women’s Police Station) in the city is all set for a makeover to turn it into a ‘child-friendly and victim-friendly’ facility.

Vacant land around the present building of the police station, which was inaugurated in 2003, will be used for the makeover, Anjana Dhurve, inspector in charge of the police station told Free Press. She said that the makeover was approved at the initiative of Vineet Kumar, DCP, headquarters.

Dhurve said that the space in the police station was proving insufficient in view of the growing number of visitors.

The redone police station will have a reception area, where a receptionist will guide the visitors. Tokens will be issued to them for meeting the various officials. A waiting room will come up on the ground floor where couples and their relatives will be able to wait before being summoned to the counselling rooms on the first floor. “Currently, the relatives and friends accompanying the couples are seated in the same room. This is a somewhat uneasy situation for both the groups,” she said. After the makeover, only persons who are to be counselled will go to the first floor while the others will wait on the ground floor.

The refurbished police station will have two breastfeeding rooms, one on each floor because infants and children often accompany the women complainants. “There will be a garden and a small playground for the children near the building entrance as well as a playroom on the first floor,” she said.

An LED screen would be installed in the waiting area. Videos related to women’s security and empowerment, the rights of women, government schemes for women in distress, and related topics will be played on the screen. “The idea is to make the visitors aware of their rights,” Dhurve said.

Spacious parking lots for visitors and staffers will also be constructed. Toilets are proposed for the visitors. Also, proper arrangements for drinking water will be made. The makeover, costing Rs 33 lakh, is expected to be completed by January next year, said Dhurve.