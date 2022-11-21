Bhopal: 3-day ‘Dharohar-13’ begins with ‘Madhyantar’

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day ‘Late Prabhat Ganguly Rashtriya Sanskritik Mahotsav Dharohar-13’ began with staging a play ‘Madhyantar’ at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Monday.

Kirti Ballet and Performing Arts organised the event in collaboration with the ministry of culture.

Written by Jayawardhan and directed by Vibha Shrivastava, the play, portraying the intense relationship of a husband and wife, was presented by Ekrang Socio Cultural Society.

The play revolves around protagonists Keshav and Kanika, who are husband and wife. Keshav is a teacher of acting and direction in a private drama school. Their married life was going well until Keshav was disabled in an accident, due to which he was fired from his job.

Film and theatre actor Rajeev Verma and his wife Rita Verma were present as chief guest and special guest respectively. They feted theatre actor and director Prem Gupta with ‘Late Prabhat Ganguly Rang-Ratna Samman’ for his continuous theatre journey and incomparable achievements. Two dance dramas ‘Adi Shakti,’ choreographed by Suman Kothari and ‘Meera –Ek Bhakti Gatha,’ choreographed by Manisha Huraiya will be staged on Tuesday.