 MP Lokayukta Seeks 3 Years Of Civic Body Purchase Records Over Alleged Procurement Irregularities, Demands AI Analysis And Digital Evidence
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HomeBhopalMP Lokayukta Seeks 3 Years Of Civic Body Purchase Records Over Alleged Procurement Irregularities, Demands AI Analysis And Digital Evidence

MP Lokayukta Seeks 3 Years Of Civic Body Purchase Records Over Alleged Procurement Irregularities, Demands AI Analysis And Digital Evidence

Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta has sought three years of procurement records from urban local bodies amid allegations of purchase irregularities. DG Yogesh Deshmukh requested digital evidence, AI-based analysis and action-taken reports from the Urban Development Department. Price discrepancies involving garbage vehicles, dustbins, LED bulbs and other civic supplies are under scrutiny.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 27, 2026, 10:11 PM IST
MP Lokayukta Seeks 3 Years Of Civic Body Purchase Records Over Alleged Procurement Irregularities, Demands AI Analysis And Digital Evidence
MP Lokayukta Seeks 3 Years Of Civic Body Purchase Records Over Alleged Procurement Irregularities, Demands AI Analysis And Digital Evidence |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Director General of Special Police Establishment (SPE), Lokayukta police, has written to the Department of Urban Development and Housing and sought details of purchases made over three years through MP e-Nagar Palika and Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portals by local bodies, said officials here on Tuesday.

Recently, a video went viral on social media of additional chief secretary Sanjay Dubey addressing urban local body (ULB) officials at a training programme in Bhopal in April 2026. In the video, he and other senior bureaucrats highlighted alleged irregularities in purchases made by civic bodies.

Following the department's action, the Lokayukta also swung into action. DG Yogesh Deshmukh said he had written to the department seeking details of purchases made by urban local bodies (ULBs). He also sought documents, digital evidence and other supporting findings related to the department's ongoing action.

List of questions asked

The Lokayukta has also asked for a copy of the AI-based analysis done by officers of the urban development department and Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (MPSEDC) related to the MP e-Nagar Palika and Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portals. The analysis done by the officials had helped the department identify discrepancies in prices paid by different ULBs for the same items.

These include the purchase of garbage vehicles, including dustbins, money spent on the installation of GI octagonal poles, and purchases of phenolic disinfectant, LED bulbs and other items. An action-taken report of the department against the officials, contractors and other concerned persons related to the irregularities has also been sought.

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