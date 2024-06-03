MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 22k Employees Roped In For Vote Counting; 3-Layer Security Deployed; Water & Air Coolers Keep Beat The Heat

Representative pic of vote counting centre | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The vote-counting across of all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh will start at 8am on Tuesday.

Briefing the media about the D-day on Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said that there will be three-layer security arrangements at the counting centres to avoid any ruckus by the party workers.

Over 22,500 officials have been roped in for the vote counting. As many as 3883 tables have been arranged for EVM vote counting and 242 tables have been arranged for postal ballot counting. As far as EVM vote counting is concerned, highest 24 round counting will take place in Pawai of Khajuraho. The lowest 12 round counting will take place in Sewda of Bhind Lok Sabha seat. The 116 central observers appointed by the Election Commission of India have reached all 29 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state.

The staff deployed for counting will have to go through three phase randomisation process, in and two phases have been completed in Madhya Pradesh. The third randomization will be done in presence of central observers at 5 am, Tuesday.

Seeing the extreme heat, arrangements of cold drinking water, cooler, fan, medical kit, ambulance and fire brigade have been made at the vote counting centres.

New returning officer in Jabalpur

Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said that in view of untimely demise of son of Jabalpur returning officer Deepak Saxena due to heat stroke, decision has been taken to appointed a new returning officer there.