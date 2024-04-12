MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kamal Nath, Son Belong To Family Party, Should Be Made To Sit At Home After Polls, Says Nadda

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National president of the BJP JP Nadda has said ‘INDI Alliance’ is a combination of political outfits belonging to different families.

Kamal Nath and his son are associated with a dynasty, so they should be made to sit at home after the Lok Sabha election, Nadda said at a public meeting in Chhindwara on Friday.

‘INDI Alliance’ counts only on two things – save the family-based parties and the corrupt, he said.

As time has changed, Chhindwara should also change, he said, adding that the atmosphere in this constituency indicates that the voters have decided to alter the political landscape of this place.

Nadda said during the rule of the previous governments when there were incidents of firing in Poonch, there were discussions in Nagrota for action against terrorists.

Then the discussions were held at Chandi temple and permission was sought from Delhi about whether the security forces should retaliate against the terrorists or not, he said.

Delhi used to say the army should not retaliate unless they are asked to do so, but the situation has changed, and there are clear instructions that security forces should fight fire with fire, Nadda said.

The farmers and women have been empowered in the past ten years, BJP’s national president said.

Nadda also said that the BJP was not opposed to caste census. But once, the country’s politics was based on religion, regionalism, and casteism, but the politics of development began after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, Nadda said.

The aim of the Congress is to divide the country on the basis of castes, Nadda said.

On the other hand, Modi has done what he promised, and if the party forms the government for the third time, the country’s economy will take third place in the world, he said.

Shah to hold road show on April 16

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will organise a road show in Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency, which has become a prestige issue for the BJP, on April 16. It will be a two-km-long road show.

People from Chhindwara being brought to Pipariya for Modi show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address a public rally in Pipariya on April 14. People are being brought from Chhindwara to attend Modi’s rally, so that it may have an impact on the voters of Chhindwara. Nevertheless, there is no programme for Modi’s roadshow in Chhindwara.