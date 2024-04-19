MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Files Nomination From Vidisha; Grand Road Show In Raisen

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan filed his nomination from the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat on Friday just after holding a 'Namankan Sabha' and a roadshow in Raisen. Starting the day, Chouhan also performed puja at his Bhopal residence to seek blessings from the deities.
Like Chhindwara, which has been a stronghold of Congress since 1951, the BJP has been winning Vidisha since 1989. Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been the Member of Parliament from Vidisha constituency for five consecutive terms, i.e., 1991 (bypoll), 1996, 1998, 1999, and 2004. In 2005, he took the oath as the CM of Madhya Pradesh.
On Friday, Chouhan lead a mega roadshow, following Namankan Sabha in Raisen along with his wife, Sadhna Singh, before filing his nomination. He has made an appeal to people to join the roadshow by sharing a video on his official X account.
In his video, he said, "I have served Vidisha for several years as an MP and then as the CM for over 17 years. I am going to file my nomination for the Lok Sabha election once again. Kindly show your support."
53.40% voting turnout till now in MP
Currently, voting for Phase-1 election is going on for the 6 Lok Sabha seats of MP including Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Balaghat and Mandla. The voting turnout till 11 Am is recorded to be 30.46%.
Chouhan also made a special request to the public to cast their votes. He said, “Dear voter brothers and sisters! Under the first phase of Lok Sabha elections-2024, voting is being held today on 102 seats across the country including 6 Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh. Vote as much as possible to build a strong, and prosperous nation. Do participate in the great festival of democracy.”