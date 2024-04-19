MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Files Nomination From Vidisha; Grand Road Show In Raisen | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan filed his nomination from the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat on Friday just after holding a 'Namankan Sabha' and a roadshow in Raisen. Starting the day, Chouhan also performed puja at his Bhopal residence to seek blessings from the deities.

#WATCH | Vidisha: Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Vidisha files his nomination. pic.twitter.com/zvWSf0sUWd — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

#WATCH | Former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP's BJP candidate from Vidisha Lok Sabha seat, Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs puja at his residence ahead of filing his nomination papers today. pic.twitter.com/CwKttwFFLz — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

Like Chhindwara, which has been a stronghold of Congress since 1951, the BJP has been winning Vidisha since 1989. Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been the Member of Parliament from Vidisha constituency for five consecutive terms, i.e., 1991 (bypoll), 1996, 1998, 1999, and 2004. In 2005, he took the oath as the CM of Madhya Pradesh.

On Friday, Chouhan lead a mega roadshow, following Namankan Sabha in Raisen along with his wife, Sadhna Singh, before filing his nomination. He has made an appeal to people to join the roadshow by sharing a video on his official X account.

In his video, he said, "I have served Vidisha for several years as an MP and then as the CM for over 17 years. I am going to file my nomination for the Lok Sabha election once again. Kindly show your support."

विदिशा-रायसेन संसदीय क्षेत्र के बहनों-भाइयों, भांजे-भांजियों!



मैंने अपनी संपूर्ण क्षमता से आपकी सेवा और क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए निरंतर प्रयास किए हैं। एक बार फिर भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने आपकी सेवा का सौभाग्य प्रदान किया है।



आज भाजपा के प्रत्याशी के रूप में नामांकन दाखिल कर रहा… pic.twitter.com/avYY5w2dfX — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (मोदी का परिवार ) (@ChouhanShivraj) April 19, 2024

53.40% voting turnout till now in MP

Currently, voting for Phase-1 election is going on for the 6 Lok Sabha seats of MP including Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Balaghat and Mandla. The voting turnout till 11 Am is recorded to be 30.46%.

प्रिय मतदाता भाइयों-बहनों,



लोकसभा चुनाव-2024 के प्रथम चरण के अंतर्गत आज मध्यप्रदेश की 6 लोकसभा सीटों सहित देशभर की 102 सीटों पर मतदान हो रहा है।



सशक्त, समृद्ध और संपन्न राष्ट्र के निर्माण के लिए अधिक से अधिक मतदान करें; लोकतंत्र के इस महापर्व में सहभागी बनें। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (मोदी का परिवार ) (@ChouhanShivraj) April 19, 2024

Chouhan also made a special request to the public to cast their votes. He said, “Dear voter brothers and sisters! Under the first phase of Lok Sabha elections-2024, voting is being held today on 102 seats across the country including 6 Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh. Vote as much as possible to build a strong, and prosperous nation. Do participate in the great festival of democracy.”