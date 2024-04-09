MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Besides Congress & BJP, Dynasts Of Small Parties Too In Fray

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

BJP always calls Congress a dynastic party. But it is no different. Nepotism is clearly visible in the distribution of tickets by both the parties. BJP has fielded Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who comes from a political family. In Congress, Nakul Nath, Kamleshwar Patel, Siddharth Kushwaha and Arun Srivastava come from political families.

Scindia

Scindia's dynastic politics is no secret. His grandmother Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia was associated with Congress and then with Jan Sangh. She was one of the founding members of BJP. Jyotiraditya's father Madhavrao Scindia was also in politics.

Anita, Himadri

The most prominent name is Anita Chauhan. She is party's candidate from Jhabua Lok Sabha seat. Her husband Nagar Singh Chauhan is forest minister in the state government. Shahdol's BJP candidate Himadri Singh’s parents have been MPs from Shahdol.

Nakul Nath

The Congress candidate from Chhindwara Nakul Nath is also in the list. His father Kamal Nath has been MP from Chhindwara since 1980.

Kamaleshwar Patel

Kamleshwar Patel is considered a big OBC face of Congress. His father Inderjit Kumar has been a seven-time MLA and minister in the state government.

Siddharth Kushwaha

Siddharth Kushwaha, who has given ticket from Satna, is also the face of dynastic politics. His father Sukhlal Kushwaha was BSP MP from Satna. Siddharth is contesting on Congress ticket.

Rao Deshraj

Rao Deshraj Singh Yadav, father of Congress candidate from Guna, Rao Yadvendra Singh, has been a three-time MLA from BJP.

Radhakishan Malviya

Radhakishan Malviya, father of Rajendra Malviya, the Congress candidate from Dewas, has held many important posts including that state Congress president.

Abhay Mishra

Abhay Mishra, husband of Congress candidate from Rewa, Neelam Mishra, is a Congress MLA.

Ashok Sarswar

Ashok Sarswar, the father of Congress candidate Samrat Sarswar from Balaghat, has also been an MLA.

Gajraj Singh

Gajraj Singh, father of Congress candidate Satyapal Singh Sikarwar (Neetu) from Morena, has also been an MLA.

Tarachand Patel

Tarachand Patel, uncle of Congress candidate Narendra Patel from Khandwa, has also been an MLA and MP.

Arun Srivastava

Congress has fielded Arun Srivastava from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. His mother Vimala Srivastava has been a well-known face of Congress in Bhopal. She has also been Bhopal District Panchayat president.

Jhansi connection

Chandrabhushan Singh alias Guddu Raja Bundela, who was made Congress candidate from Sagar, belongs to a political family. His father Sujan Singh Bundela has been a Congress MP from Jhansi-Lalitpur twice. His two brothers have been MLAs.