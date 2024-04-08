MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Balaghat Is Red Alert Constituency, Says ADR Report

CHINMAY

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 88 candidates of Madhya Pradesh contesting on six Lok Sabha seats in the first phase. The report was released on Monday.

In the nationwide analyses, the ADR has analysed 1,618 candidates out of the 1,625 contesting the elections in its first phase on April 19.

The Left Wing Extremist affected Lok Sabha constituency Balagaht is the only constituency in the state, which has been placed under Red Alert Constituencies category. Red alert constituencies are those constituencies where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

42 (41%) out of 102 constituencies are Red Alert Constituencies in Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase-I. In Balaghat, four candidates including Congress, BSP and two have declared criminal cases against themselves.

BSP candidate

The BSP candidate Kankar Munjare has been convicted by the 21st Additional Session Judge and Special Judge (MP/MLA) Bhopal, which slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on him on December 7, 2020. He has appealed in High Court against the conviction. There are about five serious cases against him.

Cong candidate

Congress candidate Samrat Ashok Singh Saraswar has been charge-sheeted pertaining to obscene acts and songs (IPC Section 294). One charge is related to punishment for voluntarily causing hurt.

Independent candidates

Independent candidate Dhanendra Dev Pawar Banwari Seth has cases registered against him under IPC Sections. They include charges related to theft, rioting, armed with deadly weapon, unlawful assembly.

Another independent candidate Rajkumar Nageshwer faces charge of voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from performing his duty. He also faces charge related to obscene acts and songs.

Nakul is richest in country

In state-wise crorepati candidates, MP is at 4th position. Out of 88 candidates, 27 are crorepatis, says the ADR report published on Monday. Congress candidate from Chhindwara Nakul Nath tops the list of 10 candidates having highest assets. He had declared the property worth Rs 716 crore.

Candidates with highest income, as declared in the ITR, mentions Nakul Nath. He is at the second position and has shown his income of Rs 12 crore.