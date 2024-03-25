MP Lok Sabha Candidates Holi Plans: Will Meet, Greet Voters & Play With Colours |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than religious, Holi is a social festival which is celebrated with family, friends, neighbours and even with unknown people. And what can be a better opportunity for a politician than Holi to meet and greet people. Lok Sabha elections in the state are round the corner, while BJP has announced all, its candidates, Congress is still to name all.

On Holi eve, the Free Press spoke to some of the candidates to know how they plan to celebrate the festival.

Excerpts:

Modi Gulal

I am already visiting homes to apply ‘Modi gulal’ to the people and convey Modi ji’s Ram-Ram to them. I will perform Holika Dahan puja on Sunday night. Modi ji has filled colours in the lives of innumerable beneficiaries of different government schemes and we will try to reach out to as many such persons as possible. On the day of Holi, I will welcome the traditional Holi procession, which starts from Dayanand Chowk in the evening. We have drawn up a list of the families who have lost their members since last Holi and I will try to visit as many such homes as possible.

- Alok Sharma, BJP, Bhopal

Keep Holi a family affair

I am amid the people on at least 325 of 365 days of the year. This is not the first time that I am contesting elections. Nor am I contesting from Rajgarh for the first time. The people in the constituency have known me for years and I have known them for years. Those who keep away from the people may see Holi as an opportunity, an occasion to interact with the people. I will try to keep Holi a family affair.

- Digvijaya Singh, Congress, Rajgarh

Will curtail family time I

will be celebrating Holi just like I have been doing in the past. The only difference is that earlier, as part of the Bhopal District Congress Committee, I used to visit the places in the city, this time as a candidate, I will also travel to other districts which are a part of the Bhopal constituency. I will join groups in Kolar, Bairagarh, Berasia and other areas to celebrate the festival. I will also be visiting homes where deaths have taken place over the past one year. This Holi, I will have to curtail the time which I used to spend with my family.

-Arun Shrivastava, Congress, Bhopal

Stay at home

I will celebrate Holi with ‘Modi Gulal’. On Holika Dahan, I celebrated the festival with the Mahila Mandals of our party. On Holi day, I will play with colours with the general public. But I will be staying at my home as my mother-in-law passed away some months back and according to the tradition, many people will visit our place in the afternoon and the evening.

-Lata Wankhede, BJP, Sagar