MP: Gwalior All Set For Largest Eco-Friendly Holika Dahan

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): As the preparations for the festival of Holi reach their final stages, Gwalior city is all set to witness the burning of the symbolic evil, Holika, on Sunday night. Among the various Holika effigies prepared across the city, the most prominent one stands tall in the Sarafa Bazaar area, crafted from approximately 30,000 cow dung cakes.

Sarafa market, known for its vibrant atmosphere, is bustling with activity as artisans and traders come together to organise the grand Holika Dahan ceremony. This tradition, which dates back over a century, holds special significance for the locals, with thousands of families participating in the ritual.

Scheduled to be lit at 10:30 PM tonight, the towering Holika in Sarafa Bazaar has become a hallmark of Holi celebrations in northern Madhya Pradesh. Notably, this massive structure is entirely eco-friendly, constructed without the use of any wood, with over 25,000 to 30,000 cow dung cakes sourced from local gaushalas.

The meticulous crafting of this Holika involves the labor of numerous workers, who have been toiling for the past two days. The entire process underscores the commitment to environmental conservation, with every aspect of the effigy's construction reflecting sustainability.

Gopal Agrawal, a member of the Sarafa Bazaar Holi Committee, said that this year, Holika Dahan is scheduled for the auspicious night of March 24 due to astrological considerations. Additionally, authorities have identified and prepared over 900 locations across the city for Holika Dahan, with more than fifty townships joining in the festivities.

In anticipation of the event, the police and administration have intensified security measures, with patrols conducted on bikes and mobile vans. Moreover, fire brigades and hospitals have been put on high alert to ensure the safety of residents during the celebrations.