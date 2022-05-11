MP local body elections: BJP, Congress promise 27pc tickets to OBC candidates

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ruling BJP and opposition Congress on Wednesday announced, separately, that they will field 27 per cent of candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBC) category in the upcoming local body elections in Madhya Pradesh.

The announcements followed Supreme Court's direction to the authorities to notify the schedule of these elections within two weeks without OBC reservation.

While Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that a review petition will be filed in the Supreme Court against the ruling, the Congress accused BJP of depriving the OBCs of quota in elections.

Chouhan on Wednesday cancelled his investment promotion meetings scheduled in London and New York next week, saying his presence was required in the state in the wake of recent developments pertaining to local body elections.

State BJP chief V D Sharma claimed that it was Congress leaders who moved the Supreme Court and stood in the way of OBC quota.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court said that until the `triple test exercise', as specified in a constitutional bench verdict of 2010, was completed, no reservation can be provided for the Other Backward Classes.

The Supreme Court in its order said the election process cannot be delayed as it would result in a hiatus situation upon the expiry of the five-year term of local bodies, and it is the constitutional obligation of the authorities to hold elections on time.

Meanwhile, Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath said on Wednesday that the BJP government in the state did not make any effort in the last two years to ensure reservation for the OBCs.

"The constitution could have been amended so that OBCs get the benefit of reservation, but they did not take any action, resulting in the SC decision. Congress has decided to give 27 per cent tickets to the OBCs in the upcoming local body elections," the former chief minister said.

Earlier, Congress MLAs Sajjan Singh Verma, Kamleshwar Patel and P C Sharma held a press conference and demanded that a special session of the Assembly be called to pass a resolution seeking a constitutional amendment to provide OBC reservation.

Chairman of Pichhda Varg Aayog (Backward Commission), JP Dhanopia said that state government formed another backward welfare commission to scuttle the reservation being given to the OBCs.

