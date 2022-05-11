Bhopal: OBC reservation; CM cancels his foreign journey in view of SC judgement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Wednesday morning cancelling of his foreign journey he was scheduled to undertake from May 14 to attract investment to Madhya Pradesh.

CM said in tweets on Wednesday morning that he cancelled his tour in view of his priority to present the state government's side in the Supreme Court and safeguard the interest of other backward classes.

He said the Supreme Court's judgement would affect the OBC's reservation in local bodies and that's why the state government decided to file a review petition.

"My government is fully committed to the socio-economic and political empowerment of other backward classes", said the CM.

Notably, the Supreme Court in its judgement on Tuesday rejected the claim of the state government for enhanced reservation for OBC in panchayat elections and directed the state election commission to issue a notification within two weeks to hold the panchayat elections without OBC reservation.

As per officials, all the official meetings which were scheduled to be held on Wednesday in regard with CM's foreign trip have been cancelled.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 10:44 AM IST