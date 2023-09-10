MP: Liquor Worth Rs 80K Seized In Narmadapuram | File/ Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The city police claimed to have arrested a 24-year-old man and confiscated liquor worth over Rs 80,000 and a vehicle worth Rs 1, 50,000 from their possession, official sources said.

According to reports, the police came to know that a vehicle, carrying liquor was coming from Budhni to Narmadapuram, to sell liquor.

The police stopped the vehicle and began to search it. There were two people in the vehicle, one was sitting in it and another was driving the auto.

One of them escaped from the spot. The other person identified himself as Yogesh Das, resident of BTI Narmadapuram.

RTO Team Imposes Fine On 32 Vehicles

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A team led by regional transport officer (RTO) Nisha Chouhan imposed a fine of Rs 25,500 on 32 vehicles in Pipariya on Saturday for not carrying papers.

Most of the vehicles were not carrying proper papers and did not have number plates.

Chouhan said that the vehicle owners were told to carry proper documents and follow traffic rules keeping in mind the ensuing election.

She also said that the transport had launched several campaigns against those who do not follow traffic, but the vehicle owners did not change their habits. The drive will continue and those who do not follow the traffic rules will face the music, she said.

